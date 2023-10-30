Stage planche à voile et Catamaran Ecole de voile Grandcamp-Maisy, 30 octobre 2023, Grandcamp-Maisy.

Grandcamp-Maisy,Calvados

Jetez-vous à l’eau et laissez-vous tenter par une activité de plein air vivifiante. Au programme des stages de voile de l’Ecole de voile intercommunale à Grandcamp-Maisy : navigation, navigation et navigation !

– Stage planche à voile ( matin ) et catamaran ( l’après-midi ) du lundi 30 octobre 2023 au vendredi 3 novembre 2023

Catamaran :

– 30/10 : 12h à 14h30

– 31/10 : 12h30 à 15h

– 01/11, 02/11 et 03/11 : 13h à 15h30

Planche à voile :

– 30/10 : 9h à 11h30

– 31/10 : 9h30 à 12h

– 01/11, 02/11 et 03/11 : 10h à 12h30

Tarifs : sur demande

Avoir le niveau 2 en voile et 10 ans minimum. Test de natation.

Durée : 2h30, rendez-vous à l’école de voile à Grandcamp-Maisy. Combinaisons et matériel prêté.

Réservation obligatoire.

Lundi 2023-10-30 fin : 2023-11-03 . .

Ecole de voile Quai Crampon

Grandcamp-Maisy 14450 Calvados Normandie



Take the plunge and let yourself be tempted by an invigorating outdoor activity. On the program of the sailing courses of the Intercommunal Sailing School in Grandcamp-Maisy: sailing, sailing and sailing!

– Windsurfing course from Wednesday 2nd to Friday 4th November, in the afternoon. Schedules according to the tides.

Rates : on request

Must have level 2 in sailing and be at least 10 years old. Swimming test.

Duration : 2h30, meeting at the sailing school in Grandcamp-Maisy. Wetsuits and equipment lent.

Reservation required: 02.31.22.14.35 / 06.07.24.84.03

Sumérjase en el agua y disfrute de una estimulante actividad al aire libre. El programa de cursos de vela de la Escuela Intermunicipal de Vela de Grandcamp-Maisy incluye vela, vela y vela

– Curso de windsurf (mañana) y curso de catamarán (tarde) del lunes 30 de octubre de 2023 al viernes 3 de noviembre de 2023

Catamarán :

– 30/10 : 12h a 14h30

– 31/10 : de 12h30 a 15h00

– 01/11, 02/11 y 03/11 : 13h a 15h30

Windsurf :

– 30/10: de 9h00 a 11h30

– 31/10: de 9h30 a 12h00

– 01/11, 02/11 y 03/11: de 10:00 a 12:30

Precios: a petición

Es necesario tener un nivel 2 de vela y una edad mínima de 10 años. Prueba de natación.

Duración: 2h30, punto de encuentro en la escuela de vela de Grandcamp-Maisy. Trajes de neopreno y material en préstamo.

Imprescindible reservar

Werfen Sie sich ins Wasser und lassen Sie sich von einer belebenden Aktivität im Freien verführen. Auf dem Programm der Segelkurse der interkommunalen Segelschule in Grandcamp-Maisy stehen: Segeln, Segeln und Segeln!

– Windsurfkurs ( vormittags ) und Katamaran ( nachmittags ) von Montag, den 30. Oktober 2023 bis Freitag, den 3. November 2023

Katamaran :

– 30.10.: 12 Uhr bis 14.30 Uhr

– 31.10.: 12.30 bis 15 Uhr

– 01/11, 02/11 und 03/11: 13 bis 15.30 Uhr

Windsurfen:

– 30/10: 9 Uhr bis 11:30 Uhr

– 31.10.: 9.30 bis 12 Uhr

– 01/11, 02/11 und 03/11: 10 bis 12.30 Uhr

Preise: auf Anfrage

Level 2 im Segeln und mindestens 10 Jahre alt sein. Schwimmtest.

Dauer: 2,5 Stunden, Treffpunkt an der Segelschule in Grandcamp-Maisy. Anzüge und Material werden verliehen.

Reservierung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité