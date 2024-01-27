STAGE DE DIRECTION D’ORCHESTRE – 2ÈME ÉDITION Ecole de musique La Ferté-Bernard
Catégories d’Évènement:
STAGE DE DIRECTION D’ORCHESTRE – 2ÈME ÉDITION Ecole de musique La Ferté-Bernard, samedi 27 janvier 2024.
La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-27
fin : 2024-01-28
Pour en savoir plus : https://fms72.opentalent.fr/fileadmin/user_upload/32382/2e_MAJ_stage_chef_d_orchestre_fms72_2023.pdf
.
Ecole de musique
La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Mise à jour le 2024-01-08 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire