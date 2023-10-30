Stage peinture & mosaïque Ecole communale Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges, 30 octobre 2023, Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges.

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges,Haute-Garonne

stage de peinture et mosaïque

Claude Liberman, professeur à Sainte-Marie, et Alexandra Reuss, mosaïste à Saint-Bertrand, proposent pour les vacances de Toussaint un stage qui combinent leurs deux techniques pour réaliser une création originale.

Le lundi 30/10 de 14h-16h les participants découvrent le monde de la peinture et la création d’une œuvre ou plusieurs œuvres à la gouache sur papier.

Le stage continue le lendemain mardi 31/10 de 14h-17h avec la réalisation par chaque stagiaire d’un tableau en mosaïque original à partir d’une des œuvres réalisées le jour précédent.

adultes : 80€

enfants : 70€

groupes réduits, 5 personnes maximum.

matèriel fourni..

2023-10-30 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 16:00:00. .

Ecole communale SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



painting and mosaic workshop

Claude Liberman, a teacher at Sainte-Marie, and Alexandra Reuss, a mosaicist at Saint-Bertrand, are offering a workshop for the All Saints’ vacation period, combining their two techniques to produce an original creation.

On Monday 30/10 from 2pm-4pm, participants will discover the world of painting and create one or more works in gouache on paper.

The workshop continues the following day, Tuesday 10/31 from 2pm-5pm, with each participant creating an original mosaic painting based on one of the works created the previous day.

adults: 80?

children: 70?

small groups, 5 people maximum.

materials supplied.

taller de pintura y mosaico

Claude Liberman, profesor en Sainte-Marie, y Alexandra Reuss, mosaiquista en Saint-Bertrand, proponen durante las vacaciones de otoño un curso que combina sus dos técnicas para crear una obra de arte original.

El lunes 30/10, de 14:00 a 16:00, los participantes descubrirán el mundo de la pintura y crearán una o varias obras con témpera sobre papel.

Al día siguiente, martes 31/10, de 14:00 a 17:00 horas, cada participante creará un mosaico original a partir de una de las obras creadas el día anterior.

adultos: 80?

niños: 70?

grupos reducidos, 5 personas máximo.

equipamiento proporcionado.

mal- und Mosaikpraktikum

Claude Liberman, Lehrer in Sainte-Marie, und Alexandra Reuss, Mosaikkünstlerin in Saint-Bertrand, bieten in den Allerheiligenferien einen Workshop an, bei dem sie ihre beiden Techniken miteinander kombinieren, um eine originelle Kreation zu schaffen.

Am Montag, den 30.10. von 14-16 Uhr entdecken die Teilnehmer die Welt der Malerei und die Schaffung eines Werkes oder mehrerer Werke mit Gouache auf Papier.

Der Workshop wird am nächsten Tag, Dienstag, den 31.10. von 14.00-17.00 Uhr fortgesetzt, wobei jeder Teilnehmer ein originelles Mosaikbild aus einem der am Vortag entstandenen Werke herstellt.

erwachsene: 80?

kinder: 70?

kleine Gruppen, maximal 5 Personen.

material wird gestellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65