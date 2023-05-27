Journées nature Ferme du Parcot, 27 mai 2023, Échourgnac.

Journées nature

Samedi de 14h30 à 17h -sorties sur le sentier découvertes – cueillettes et recettes de la nature – chantier participatif-les tortues cistude -18h spectacle familial autour des notions d’écologie et de nature.

Dimanche de 10h à 18h – Forum des assos, jeux, conférence, ateliers, inauguration « Les esprits de la forêt » (sculptures)17 – résultat du concours photos à la Ferme du Parcot – 05 53 81 99 28.

Ferme du Parcot Le Parcot

Échourgnac 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Nature days

Saturday from 2:30 pm to 5 pm – outings on the discovery trail ? gathering and recipes from nature ? participative work site – the cistude turtles – 6 pm family show around the notions of ecology and nature.

Sunday from 10am to 6pm ? Forum of associations, games, conference, workshops, inauguration of « The spirits of the forest » (sculptures)17 ? results of the photo contest at the Parcot Farm ? 05 53 81 99 28

Jornadas de la naturaleza

Sábado de 14h30 a 17h00 – salidas por el sendero del descubrimiento ? recolección y recetas de la naturaleza ? campo de trabajo participativo – tortugas cistude – 18h00 espectáculo familiar sobre las nociones de ecología y naturaleza.

Domingo de 10h a 18h ? Forum des assos, juegos, conferencia, talleres, inauguración de « Les esprits de la forêt » (esculturas)17 ? resultados del concurso de fotografía en la Ferme du Parcot ? 05 53 81 99 28

Tage in der Natur

Samstag von 14:30 bis 17:00 Uhr – Ausflüge auf dem Entdeckungspfad – Sammeln und Rezepte aus der Natur – Mitmach-Baustelle – Schildkröten – 18:00 Uhr Familienshow rund um die Begriffe Ökologie und Natur.

Sonntag von 10 bis 18 Uhr ? Forum der Vereine, Spiele, Konferenz, Workshops, Einweihung « Die Geister des Waldes » (Skulpturen)17 ? Ergebnis des Fotowettbewerbs in der Ferme du Parcot ? 05 53 81 99 28

Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par Vallée de l’Isle