mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Constellations éphémères, la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy Ébreuil

Catégories d’Évènement:

Constellations éphémères, la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy, 15 juillet 2023, Ébreuil.

« Constellations éphémères » est la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées.
Au programme, musiques sacrées des traditions populaires et chants traditionnels.
Polyphonies complexes, avec un accompagnement instrumental, agrémentés de brefs textes..
2023-07-15 à 06:11:00 ; fin : 2023-07-15 . .
Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy
Ébreuil 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

« Ephemeral Constellations » is the tour of the Painted Singing Churches.
On the program, sacred music from popular traditions and traditional songs.
Complex polyphonies, with instrumental accompaniment, accompanied by short texts.

« Constellations éphémères » es la gira de las Iglesias Pintadas que Cantan.
El programa incluye música sacra de tradición popular y canciones tradicionales.
Polifonías complejas, con acompañamiento instrumental, acompañadas de textos breves.

constellations éphémères » ist die Tournee der « Eglises Peintes Chantées » (Gemalte Kirchen mit Gesang).
Auf dem Programm stehen geistliche Musik aus den Volkstraditionen und traditionelle Gesänge.
Komplexe Polyphonien mit Instrumentalbegleitung, die mit kurzen Texten ausgeschmückt werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule

Détails

Date:
15 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy
Adresse
Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy
Ville
Ébreuil
Departement
Allier
Lieu Ville
Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy Ébreuil

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Ébreuil Allier
Ébreuil Allier

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?