Constellations éphémères, la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy Ébreuil
Constellations éphémères, la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy, 15 juillet 2023, Ébreuil.
« Constellations éphémères » est la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées.
Au programme, musiques sacrées des traditions populaires et chants traditionnels.
Polyphonies complexes, avec un accompagnement instrumental, agrémentés de brefs textes..
2023-07-15 à 06:11:00 ; fin : 2023-07-15 . .
Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy
Ébreuil 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
« Ephemeral Constellations » is the tour of the Painted Singing Churches.
On the program, sacred music from popular traditions and traditional songs.
Complex polyphonies, with instrumental accompaniment, accompanied by short texts.
« Constellations éphémères » es la gira de las Iglesias Pintadas que Cantan.
El programa incluye música sacra de tradición popular y canciones tradicionales.
Polifonías complejas, con acompañamiento instrumental, acompañadas de textos breves.
constellations éphémères » ist die Tournee der « Eglises Peintes Chantées » (Gemalte Kirchen mit Gesang).
Auf dem Programm stehen geistliche Musik aus den Volkstraditionen und traditionelle Gesänge.
Komplexe Polyphonien mit Instrumentalbegleitung, die mit kurzen Texten ausgeschmückt werden.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule