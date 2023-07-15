Constellations éphémères, la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy, 15 juillet 2023, Ébreuil.

« Constellations éphémères » est la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées.

Au programme, musiques sacrées des traditions populaires et chants traditionnels.

Polyphonies complexes, avec un accompagnement instrumental, agrémentés de brefs textes..

2023-07-15 à 06:11:00 ; fin : 2023-07-15 . .

Petite Chapelle St Michel, Ste Foy

Ébreuil 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



« Ephemeral Constellations » is the tour of the Painted Singing Churches.

On the program, sacred music from popular traditions and traditional songs.

Complex polyphonies, with instrumental accompaniment, accompanied by short texts.

« Constellations éphémères » es la gira de las Iglesias Pintadas que Cantan.

El programa incluye música sacra de tradición popular y canciones tradicionales.

Polifonías complejas, con acompañamiento instrumental, acompañadas de textos breves.

constellations éphémères » ist die Tournee der « Eglises Peintes Chantées » (Gemalte Kirchen mit Gesang).

Auf dem Programm stehen geistliche Musik aus den Volkstraditionen und traditionelle Gesänge.

Komplexe Polyphonien mit Instrumentalbegleitung, die mit kurzen Texten ausgeschmückt werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule