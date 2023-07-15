Constellations éphémères, la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées Eglise st-Léger Ébreuil
« Constellations éphémères » est la tournée des Eglises Peintes Chantées.
Au programme, musiques sacrées des traditions populaires et chants traditionnels.
Polyphonies complexes, avec un accompagnement instrumental, agrémentés de brefs textes..
Eglise st-Léger
Ébreuil 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
« Ephemeral Constellations » is the tour of the Painted Singing Churches.
On the program, sacred music from popular traditions and traditional songs.
Complex polyphonies, with instrumental accompaniment, accompanied by short texts.
« Constellations éphémères » es la gira de las Iglesias Pintadas que Cantan.
El programa incluye música sacra de tradición popular y canciones tradicionales.
Polifonías complejas, con acompañamiento instrumental, acompañadas de textos breves.
constellations éphémères » ist die Tournee der « Eglises Peintes Chantées » (Gemalte Kirchen mit Gesang).
Auf dem Programm stehen geistliche Musik aus den Volkstraditionen und traditionelle Gesänge.
Komplexe Polyphonien mit Instrumentalbegleitung, die mit kurzen Texten ausgeschmückt werden.
