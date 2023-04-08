Eau Rouge • Perfecto • Sable Noir / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 8 avril 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 08 avril 2023

de 19h00 à 23h00

. gratuit

EAU ROUGE

(Indie rock – Riptide Records – Stuttgart/Berlin, DEU)

EAU ROUGE are what is a rare breed to find in 2023: a band.

Not a project. Not an act. Not a collaboration. That is what makes their live-shows a visceral sensation and their ever-evolving sound as irresistible as it is unpretentious.

Their musical journeys have already taken them to places like Sweden and UK, Austin and L.A.

The band’s new songs have already been picked up by national TV station in their programs like „Topmodel by Heidi Klum“, “The Bachelorette“ and on the upcoming “Nancy Drew“ season (The CW/CBS).

Previously their have been features with major brands like Red Bull, as well as several Netflix and TV shows.

After playing support-tours for The Tamper Trap and Kakkmaddafakka, as well as Festival-Slots at SWSX and Lollapalooza Berlin, they independently booked their own successful headline-tour in 2019 followed by their 2022 Acid Love headline tour.

PERFECTO

(Rock – Paris, FR)

Projet composé de Toni Rizzotti (ex-Enhancer), Mathieu Dottel (Bukowski), Jiu Gebenholz, Romain Sauvageon et Miguel Novais.

Perfecto est né en région parisienne sous l’impulsion de Miguel Novais. Le groupe écrit ses premiers morceaux courant 2016, après un temps de recherche, les 5 se construisent un univers axé stoner / rock

On est tantôt dans la musique à tiroir de Queen ou Pink Floyd, en passant par la pop des Beatles, tantôt dans le bayou de Creedence, en passant par la soul de Percy Sledge ou Joe Cocker

Une chose est sûre, on est à présent dans un rock qui se veut polymorphe et intemporel, un vrai voyage.

https://www.facebook.com/Perfecto.the.band/

SABLE NOIR

(New wave – Paris, FR)

Infos à venir.

https://4sablenoir.bandcamp.com/

