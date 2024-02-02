EARTHQUAKE + COLLECTIF CONTEST Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 2 février 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

EARTHQUAKE + COLLECTIF CONTEST ♫♫♫ Vendredi 2 février, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€

► Break, jungle, Drum & Bass…
► 22H 04H
► Pur sound system
► BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Ça va tReMbLeR !
Dans la jungle du Chapiteau il fait bon vivre les lions rugissent au tintement des BPMs qui résonnent, les rhinocéros agitent leur corne pour glâner la bonne humeur ambiante, les zébres tapent frénétiquement du pied en contemplant le ciel et les serpents ont arrêté leurs sifflements pour laisser place au plus majestueux des sons
Chaussez vos sabots, le tremblement de terre est proche et ses secousses promettent d’être terriblement fortes
—- LINE UP —-
️ NOGE
https://soundcloud.com/noge_official
️ VAN KY
https://soundcloud.com/sergent-nem
️ SANI
https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii
️ OGIVE2000
https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335

COLLECTIF CONTEST :

️ SAY LESS
https://soundcloud.com/cheekylab/sayless-cheeky-session
️ FATCH !
https://soundcloud.com/ohfatch
️ LATIN ROOTS
️ ONNA MUSIC
https://www.beatport.com/release/feel-the-beat/4226918
——-
22h00 Début des DJ sets
03h45 Fin des DJ sets
04h00 On se dit au revoir
——-
PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN 5e + frais de loc
PRÉ-VENTE 7e + frais de loc
SUR PLACE 10e

On prend soin les un·es des autres
La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pasdéranger les voisin·es on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !
Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.
L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline +33 7 51 17 93 32.
PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!
► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup
► Le 1er BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

