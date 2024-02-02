EARTHQUAKE + COLLECTIF CONTEST Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 2 février 2024.

EARTHQUAKE + COLLECTIF CONTEST ♫♫♫ Vendredi 2 février, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-02T22:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T04:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-02T22:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-03T04:00:00+01:00

► Break, jungle, Drum & Bass…

► 22H 04H

► Pur sound system

► BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Ça va tReMbLeR !

Dans la jungle du Chapiteau il fait bon vivre les lions rugissent au tintement des BPMs qui résonnent, les rhinocéros agitent leur corne pour glâner la bonne humeur ambiante, les zébres tapent frénétiquement du pied en contemplant le ciel et les serpents ont arrêté leurs sifflements pour laisser place au plus majestueux des sons

Chaussez vos sabots, le tremblement de terre est proche et ses secousses promettent d’être terriblement fortes

—- LINE UP —-

️ NOGE

https://soundcloud.com/noge_official

️ VAN KY

https://soundcloud.com/sergent-nem

️ SANI

https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii

️ OGIVE2000

https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335

COLLECTIF CONTEST :

️ SAY LESS

https://soundcloud.com/cheekylab/sayless-cheeky-session

️ FATCH !

https://soundcloud.com/ohfatch

️ LATIN ROOTS

️ ONNA MUSIC

https://www.beatport.com/release/feel-the-beat/4226918

——-

22h00 Début des DJ sets

03h45 Fin des DJ sets

04h00 On se dit au revoir

——-

PRÉ-VENTE ABONNÉ SHOTGUN 5e + frais de loc

PRÉ-VENTE 7e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE 10e

On prend soin les un·es des autres

La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pasdéranger les voisin·es on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup

► Le 1er BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Le Chapiteau 38 Traverse Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/earthquake-collectif-contest »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « NOGE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « DAMAGE EP OUT NOW ON @matiere-production ud83eudd8b Member of @patanegralovesu ud83eudd4a Booking charles@bagaragency.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « NOGE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-XzX0nzLkDWZWa3fy-EaqmNQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/noge_official », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/noge_official », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/noge_official »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Van.KY », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Van.KY su2019est crashu00e9 sur Marseille il y a peu. Il fait parti des fondateurs du collectif PataNegra avec comme unique objectif, faire danser les terriens. Son coeur bat au rythme de la musique quu2019il jou », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Van.KY », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-jagUciaNHzupmCx9-zj0kEg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/sergent-nem », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/sergent-nem », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/sergent-nem »}, {« data »: {« author »: « SANI », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to SANI | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « SANI », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-CCiWfnUt5qr9zGmj-V3OM9Q-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/its_saniii »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ogive2000 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « oscillating between dubstep, techno and a few electronic subgenre contact/booking dr.ogive@gmail.com crew @parfumeriesystem u2517(u2022u02c7_u02c7u2022)u2015u2192 ud83eude85ud83eude85ud83eude85 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Ogive2000 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-SxTFdRGBBdcrFcCC-jp7FPQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-174470335 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « CHEEKY LAB », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « SOMETHING FROM MARSEILLE 3 DJu2019S 3 PARTYGOERS 3 CACTUS nFor this first edition of our DJ’S set capsules we have chosen to invite a purebred Marseille collective: SAY LESS. nWith each a different universe, SAY LESS embodies a contagious energy, transporting their audience, nBASICALLY: they shake you when you arrive. nnFOLLOW CHEEKY nSoundcloud CHEEKY LAB nInstagram :@_cheekyoff nTiktok @cheekylab nnLaboratoire de Cheeky nDeezer nSpotify nnFOLLOW SAYLESS nINSTAGRAM @say_less.marseille », « type »: « rich », « title »: « SAY LESS CHEEKY SESSION by CHEEKY LAB », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-T7Rt7rzpMicjs4zS-CzNPIQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/cheekylab/sayless-cheeky-session », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/cheekylab », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/cheekylab/sayless-cheeky-session »}, {« data »: {« author »: « FATCH! », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to FATCH! | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « FATCH! », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-qe584DRMLLhnhdLD-Iz2k5A-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ohfatch », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ohfatch », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/ohfatch »}, {« link »: « https://www.beatport.com/release/feel-the-beat/4226918 »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]