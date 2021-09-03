Aix-en-Provence La Scène Aix-en-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône Durance Blues Band + The Flying Band La Scène Aix-en-Provence Catégories d’évènement: Aix-en-Provence

Bouches-du-Rhône

Durance Blues Band + The Flying Band La Scène, 3 septembre 2021, Aix-en-Provence. Durance Blues Band + The Flying Band

La Scène, le vendredi 3 septembre à 19:30

17 h : Ouverture des portes ************** 19h30 : DURANCE BLUES BAND ************** La Durance Blues Band, Blues en Francais avec accent Argentine et guitares DIY. [https://www.facebook.com/ladurancebluesband](https://www.facebook.com/ladurancebluesband) ************** 21h : THE FLYING BAND ************** Du Fun, de la musique, du bonheur ! Voila la promesse de The Flying Band ! Reprise Pop/rock, Funk/Jazz. [https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheFlyingBand/](https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheFlyingBand/)

Entrée libre

♫♫♫ La Scène 270 rue famille Laurens, 13290 Aix-en-Provence Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-03T19:30:00 2021-09-03T23:00:00

