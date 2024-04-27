Salon du printemps Dune du Bétey Andernos-les-Bains, 27 avril 2024 10:00, Andernos-les-Bains.

Andernos-les-Bains,Gironde

La ville d’Andernos-les-Bains organise un « salon du printemps » , évènement incontournable dès l’arrivée des beaux jours, au port de plaisance du Bétey.

2 jours dédiés aux activités de loisirs, bien-être, nautisme, artisanat, habitat et marché aux fleurs!

Animations et restauration sur place.

Accès libre tout le week-end..

2024-04-27 fin : 2024-04-28 . .

Dune du Bétey

Andernos-les-Bains 33510 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The city of Andernos organizes its Spring Festival, an essential event at the arrival of the sunny days at the Port de Plaisance du Betey. Professionals in the sectors of housing, watersports, decoration, gardening, DIY and wellness will be installed in one of the 70 stands.

There will be, in a festive and friendly atmosphere, Gasconny dances, Flamenco, Irish tap dance, Hip Hop, country… Gardening activities, recepies to make your own cosmetic and household products, mountain bike, and many other activities will be on the programm during these two days.

Free access the whole week-end, at the Port de Plaisance and the Dune du Bétey

Further information at the Tourism Office : +33(0)5.56.82.02.95

La ciudad de Andernos-les-Bains organiza una « feria de primavera », una cita ineludible en cuanto llega el buen tiempo una cita ineludible en cuanto llegan los días soleados, en el puerto deportivo de Bétey.

2 días dedicados al ocio, el bienestar, la náutica, la artesanía, la vivienda y el mercado de flores

Animación y restauración in situ.

Acceso gratuito todo el fin de semana.

Die Stadt Andernos-les-Bains organisiert ihre Frühlingsmesse am Port de Plaisance du Betey, ein Muss wenn die schöne Tage zurück kommen. Dort werden Sie ungefähr 70 Stände mit Fachleute aus den Bereichen Habitat, Nautik, Dekoration, Garten, Wellness, usw…

In einer festliche und freudliche Atmosphäre werden sich Tanze der Gascogne, Flamenco, Irischer Stepptanz, Hip-Hop, Country, usw. folgen.

Gärtnereiaktivitäten, Rezepte um selbst sein Kosmetikprodukte zu machen, Kutschenfahrten, Mountainbike und andere Aktivitäten wird es während diese zwei Tage geben.

Freier Eintritt das ganze Wochenende am Port de Plaisance de Betey und Dune du Betey.

Weitere Informationen am Tourismusbüro unter 05.56.82.02.95

