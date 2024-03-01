DU MONDE AU BALCON THEATRE DE L’OBSERVANCE Avignon
Catégorie d’Évènement:
DU MONDE AU BALCON THEATRE DE L’OBSERVANCE Avignon, vendredi 1 mars 2024.
Les retrouvailles explosive de deux bombes ! L’une ex-taularde, l’autre nouvelle flic.La journée avait pourtant bien commencée pour Laura, bien installée dans une routine boulot-dodo. Quand Samantha, surnommée Sam La Bombasse, sort de prison après 5 ans, c’est à cette brave Lolo qu’il revient d’hériter du paquet. Mais 5 ans, c’est long, ça change une femme… et même deux ! Cela promet une collocation explosive!
Tarif : 17.00 – 20.00 euros.
Début : 2024-03-01 à 20:30
THEATRE DE L’OBSERVANCE 10 RUE DE L’OBSERVANCE 84000 Avignon 84