DU MANUSCRIT À LA BD. NOUVEAUX TRÉSORS DES BIBLIOTHÈQUES DES PAYS DE LA LOIRE Château d’Angers Angers, dimanche 5 mai 2024.
Du Moyen Âge aux livres d’artistes, en passant par les œuvres imprimées des Humanistes ou encore Jules Verne, découvrez quelque uns des trésors conservés dans les collections patrimoniales des Bibliothèques de la région Pays de la Loire. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-05 10:00:00
fin : 2024-05-05 18:00:00
Château d’Angers 2, Promenade du Bout du Monde
Angers 49100 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire angers@monuments-nationaux.fr
