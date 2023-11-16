Donné ROBERTS sextet à Toronto (Canada) Drom Taberna Toronto, 16 novembre 2023, Toronto.

Donné ROBERTS sextet à Toronto (Canada) Mercredi 15 novembre, 21h00 Drom Taberna

2 times JUNO Award winning Artist Donné Roberts will be playing African jazz fusion with Madagascar rhythm.

Join us for a Drom Taberna + Bespoke Wine & Spirits RAW Wine Afterparty with Donné Roberts and DJ Brank-OH! Get ready to groove to the infectious rhythms of the renowned and 2x JUNO winner Donné Roberts. This electrifying event will take place at 458 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 2A8 on Wed Nov 15 2023 at 7PM.

Bespoke Wine & Spirits got the wines covered, Drom Taberna got the party! Come and enjoy the lively atmosphere, surrounded by live music and wine enthusiasts. Dance the night away, sip on exquisite wines, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry that Donné Roberts weaves through his music. Mark your calendars and get ready to have an amazing time with friends and fellow music enthusiasts. See you there!

E﻿ach ticket gets you admission for one person and a complimentary glass of wine.

Un concert anoncé sur l’Agenda de Madagascar-musiques.net

Drom Taberna 458 Queen St West TORONTO Toronto M5V 2B4 Golden Horseshoe Ontario [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.dromtaberna.com/events-9O8Cm/a9n44xdnh24fhjk-rsmen-tc3d5 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-16T03:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-16T05:00:00+01:00

