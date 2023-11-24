HI FI GEN DROLE DE BARGE Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.

HI FI GEN Vendredi 24 novembre, 21h00 DROLE DE BARGE

« Inspirés par les productions de DFA, Soul Wax, Chris Lake, Ed Banger, Get a Room ou encore You Man, Léa (synthétiseurs), David (sampleur, percussions électroniques) ont pris d’assaut le studio Do you Like pour composer leurs titres originaux mais aussi remixer et réarranger certains standards Electro, Disco ou Hip hop.

C’est sous la forme d’un live machine singulier et original que le duo développe une énergie communicative, entraînant ainsi le public dans un tourbillon extatique. »

DROLE DE BARGE Quai Malakoff, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44021 Malakoff – Saint-Donatien Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:00:00+01:00

