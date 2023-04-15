Draw this in your style à la disco-rock Lancry-Bretécher! Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Paris Catégories d’Évènement: île de France

Paris

Draw this in your style à la disco-rock Lancry-Bretécher! Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry), 15 avril 2023, Paris. Le samedi 15 avril 2023

de 11h00 à 13h00

. gratuit

Dessinez à votre manière les pochettes de vos albums préférés! La discothèque spécialisée en rock regorge de pépites pour vous inspirer! Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) 11 rue de Lancry 75010 Paris Contact : 01 42 03 25 98 bibliotheque.lancry@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry

cmk dtiys

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: île de France, Paris Autres Lieu Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Adresse 11 rue de Lancry Ville Paris lieuville Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Paris Departement Paris

Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Paris Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/

Draw this in your style à la disco-rock Lancry-Bretécher! Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) 2023-04-15 was last modified: by Draw this in your style à la disco-rock Lancry-Bretécher! Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) 15 avril 2023 Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Paris Paris

Paris Paris