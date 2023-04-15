Draw this in your style à la disco-rock Lancry-Bretécher! Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Paris
Draw this in your style à la disco-rock Lancry-Bretécher! Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry), 15 avril 2023, Paris.
Le samedi 15 avril 2023
de 11h00 à 13h00
. gratuit
Dessinez à votre manière les pochettes de vos albums préférés!
La discothèque spécialisée en rock regorge de pépites pour vous inspirer!
Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) 11 rue de Lancry 75010 Paris
Contact : 01 42 03 25 98 bibliotheque.lancry@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry
cmk dtiys