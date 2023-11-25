Spectacle Théâtrogramme Draché
Draché,Indre-et-Loire
Théâtrogrammes : 14 comédiens de 3 générations interprètent 21 courtes pièces qui mettent en scène avec malice et fantaisie l’univers du théâtre.
Buvette sur place..
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . 8 EUR.
Draché 37800 Indre-et-Loire
Théâtrogrammes: 14 actors from 3 generations perform 21 short plays that portray the world of theater with mischief and fantasy.
Refreshments on site.
Théâtrogrammes: 14 actores de 3 generaciones representan 21 obras cortas que retratan el mundo del teatro con picardía y fantasía.
Refrescos in situ.
Théâtrogrammes: 14 Schauspieler aus 3 Generationen interpretieren 21 kurze Stücke, die mit Schalk und Fantasie die Welt des Theaters in Szene setzen.
Getränke vor Ort.
