Spectacle Théâtrogramme Draché, 25 novembre 2023, Draché.

Draché,Indre-et-Loire

Théâtrogrammes : 14 comédiens de 3 générations interprètent 21 courtes pièces qui mettent en scène avec malice et fantaisie l’univers du théâtre.

Buvette sur place..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . 8 EUR.

Draché 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Théâtrogrammes: 14 actors from 3 generations perform 21 short plays that portray the world of theater with mischief and fantasy.

Refreshments on site.

Théâtrogrammes: 14 actores de 3 generaciones representan 21 obras cortas que retratan el mundo del teatro con picardía y fantasía.

Refrescos in situ.

Théâtrogrammes: 14 Schauspieler aus 3 Generationen interpretieren 21 kurze Stücke, die mit Schalk und Fantasie die Welt des Theaters in Szene setzen.

Getränke vor Ort.

