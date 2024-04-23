Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Dr. Samir EL Andaloussi – Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse

Catégories d’Évènement:
Dr. Samir EL Andaloussi - Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics IPBS-Toulouse

Dr. Samir EL Andaloussi – Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, mardi 23 avril 2024.

Dr. Samir EL Andaloussi – Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics Dr. Samir EL Andaloussi – Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics Mardi 23 avril, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-23T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-23T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-23T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-23T12:00:00+02:00

Samir EL Andaloussi

Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden

Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) have emerged as important mediators of intercellular communication due to their ability to transfer bioactive lipids, proteins and different species of RNA into cells. Thus, EVs hold therapeutic potential in their own right and can additionally be harnessed for the delivery of macromolecular drugs. Adapting EVs for drug delivery requires cellular engineering that allows for selective loading of biotherapeutics inside or on the surface of EVs. This presentation will cover our recent developments in EV engineering to optimize surface display or drug loading. In addition to addressing PK and PD of EVs in normal and diseased mice, strategies to enhance tissue targeting and functional delivery of different proteins and RNAs for gene editing applications in vivo will be described.

IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room 205 Route de Narbonne,Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Rangueil / Sauzelong / Pech-David / Pouvourville Haute-Garonne Occitania https://www.ipbs.fr [{« type »: « email », « value »: « marie-pierre.rols@ipbs.fr »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées, si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :
don unidivers
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099