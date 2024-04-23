Dr. Samir EL Andaloussi – Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, mardi 23 avril 2024.

Samir EL Andaloussi

Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden

Bioengineering extracellular vesicles for targeted delivery of therapeutics

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) have emerged as important mediators of intercellular communication due to their ability to transfer bioactive lipids, proteins and different species of RNA into cells. Thus, EVs hold therapeutic potential in their own right and can additionally be harnessed for the delivery of macromolecular drugs. Adapting EVs for drug delivery requires cellular engineering that allows for selective loading of biotherapeutics inside or on the surface of EVs. This presentation will cover our recent developments in EV engineering to optimize surface display or drug loading. In addition to addressing PK and PD of EVs in normal and diseased mice, strategies to enhance tissue targeting and functional delivery of different proteins and RNAs for gene editing applications in vivo will be described.

