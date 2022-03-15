Dr. Gary J. Pielak – Protein & protein complex stability in living cells IPBS-Toulouse,Online Seminar, 15 mars 2022, Toulouse.

Dr. Gary J. Pielak – Protein & protein complex stability in living cells

IPBS-Toulouse, Online Seminar, le mardi 15 mars à 15:00

### Gary J. Pielak **Department of Chemistry, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA** Protein & protein complex stability in living cells ————————————————— The crowded and complex environment in cells is predicted to affect protein behavior compared to dilute buffer. My laboratory and our collaborators are examining crowding effects on the stability of proteins and their complexes in cells and under physiologically relevant crowded conditions using NMR. A challenge in these endeavors is detecting the test protein in a sea of crowders. NMR is ideally suited to overcome this challenge and provide high quality data on folded- and unfolded- proteins as well as free and bound forms of complexes. I will focus on equilibrium data acquired in living Escherichia coli cells, Xenopus laevis and Danio rerio oocytes as well as in vitro in concentrated cosolute solutions using 19F NMR. The cosolutes include synthetic polymers and their monomers, other proteins and lyophilized cytosol. The results show that crowding affects folding and binding in ways not always correctly predicted by simple theory. The differences point to opportunities for theoretical efforts and simulations. ### Selected publications * Speer, S. L., Stewart, C., Sapir, L., Harries, D., and Pielak, G. J. (2022) Macromolecular crowding is more than hard-core repulsions. _**Annual Review of Biophysics**_ 51, in press * Speer, S. L., Zheng, W., Jiang, X., Chu, I.-T., Guseman, A., Liu, M., Pielak, G., and Li, C. (2021) The intracellular environment affects protein-protein interactions. _**Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA**_ 118, e2019918118

Due to the COVID-19-related situation, the seminar is NOT open to persons outside the IPBS.

A lecture by Dr Pielak from Department of Chemistry, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

IPBS-Toulouse,Online Seminar 205 route de narbonne Toulouse Toulouse Toulouse Sud-Est Haute-Garonne



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-03-15T15:00:00 2022-03-15T16:00:00