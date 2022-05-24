Dr. Christina L. Stallings – Exploring host and bacterial targets for the treatment of tuberculosis IPBS-Toulouse,Online Seminar, 24 mai 2022, Toulouse.

### Christina L. Stallings **Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO** _Mycobacterium tuberculosis_ is a leading cause of death due to infection globally. The alarming rise of drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) cases has made it clear that we are not equipped to successfully battle the TB epidemic. In order to develop new therapies, a better understanding of _M. tuberculosis_ pathogenesis is required. Both the disease outcome and the pathology of TB are driven by the immune response mounted in the host. Infection with _M. tuberculosis_ elicits inflammatory host responses that are necessary to control infection but can also cause extensive tissue damage, and thus must be precisely balanced. Innate immune responses in particular play critical roles in coordinating inflammation, priming adaptive immune responses, and controlling bacterial replication during _M. tuberculosis_ infection. This talk will highlight new discoveries of innate immune responses to _M. tuberculosis_ that impact disease outcomes, how the pathogen responds to host inflammation to withstand stresses imposed by the immune system and tolerate exposure to antibiotics, and how these processes can be targeted in new treatment strategies for TB. ### Selected references * Zhu et al. CarD contributes to diverse gene expression outcomes throughout the genome of _Mycobacterium tuberculosis_. 2019 _**Proc Natl Acad Sci USA**_ 116(27):13573-13581 * Flentie et al. Chemical disarming of isoniazid resistance in _Mycobacterium tuberculosis_. 2019 _**Proc Natl Acad Sci USA**_ 116(21):10510-10517 * Huynh et al. Bhlhe40 is an essential repressor of IL-10 during _Mycobacterium tuberculosis_ infection. 2018 **_J Exp Med_** 215(7):1823-1838 * Nair et al. Irg1 expression in myeloid cells prevents immunopathology during _M. tuberculosis_ infection. 2018 _**J Exp Med**_ 215(4):1035-1045 * Mann et al. Rv0004 is a new essential member of the mycobacterial DNA replication machinery. 2017 _**PLoS Genet**_ 13(11):e1007115 * Kimmey et al. Unique role for ATG5 in neutrophil-mediated immunopathology during _M. tuberculosis_ infection. 2015 _**Nature**_ 528(7583):565-9

