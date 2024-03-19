Dr. Bruno Le Pioufle – Microfluidics for the cell monitoring – from the single cell to cell tissue – energy and medical applications IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, mardi 19 mars 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Dr. Bruno Le Pioufle – Microfluidics for the cell monitoring – from the single cell to cell tissue – energy and medical applications

Dr. Bruno Le Pioufle - Microfluidics for the cell monitoring – from the single cell to cell tissue – energy and medical applications

mardi 19 mars 2024

Dr. Bruno Le Pioufle – Microfluidics for the cell monitoring – from the single cell to cell tissue – energy and medical applications
Mardi 19 mars, 11h00
IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

2024-03-19T11:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T12:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-19T11:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-19T12:00:00+01:00

Dr. Bruno Le Pioufle

Institut D’Alembert, ENS Paris-Saclay, Université Paris-Saclay

Microfluidics for the cell monitoring – from the single cell to cell tissue – energy and medical applications

The talk will firstly focus on how the microfluidic technology, combined to the integration of electrical functions, can be used for the sensing of single cells, for various applications.
Each cell has its own electrical signature, determined by its complex permittivity, depending from the electrical properties of its components (membranes, cytoplasm, intra cytoplasmic components, etc…).
I will remind how these properties can be determined, thanks to several methods like impedance spectroscopy, electrorotation, … Applications for cancer diagnosis, sickle cell disease, and microalgae lipid content will be shown.
Secondly I will focus on the use of microfluidics to pattern and culture cell tissues. The cases of liver-on chip, and study of liver-gut interaction will be discussed.

Selected publications

IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room
205 Route de Narbonne, Toulouse

