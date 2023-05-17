Xavier Pillac en concert – One man band Blues Mairie, 17 mai 2023, Doux.

L’aire de jeux à Doux se pare de rythme blues, guitare électrique, grosse caisse et harmonica complète l’attirail de ce One Man Band. Une performance idéale pour accompagner un apéro printanier.

Concert de Xavier Pillac, Blues man d’exception, un évènement proposé par le Carug et la mairie de Doux.

Ouvert à tous,.

2023-05-17 à ; fin : 2023-05-17 21:00:00. .

Mairie

Doux 79390 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The playground in Doux is adorned with blues rhythms, electric guitar, bass drum and harmonica complete the equipment of this One Man Band. An ideal performance to accompany a spring aperitif.

Concert of Xavier Pillac, exceptional Blues man, an event proposed by the Carug and the town hall of Doux.

Open to all,

El patio de recreo de Doux se engalana con ritmos de blues, guitarra eléctrica, bombo y armónica completan el equipo de este One Man Band. Una actuación ideal para acompañar un aperitivo primaveral.

Concierto de Xavier Pillac, excepcional Blues man, un evento propuesto por el Carug y el ayuntamiento de Doux.

Abierto a todos,

Der Spielplatz in Doux wird mit Bluesrhythmen geschmückt. E-Gitarre, Bassdrum und Mundharmonika vervollständigen das Instrumentarium dieser One Man Band. Ein idealer Auftritt, um einen frühlingshaften Aperitif zu begleiten.

Konzert von Xavier Pillac, einem außergewöhnlichen Blues Man, eine Veranstaltung, die von Carug und der Gemeindeverwaltung von Doux angeboten wird.

Offen für alle,

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par CC Parthenay Gâtine