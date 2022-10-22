Double Dutch Blues Project Coulounieix-Chamiers Coulounieix-Chamiers Catégories d’évènement: COULOUNIEIX CHAMIERS

Dordogne Coulounieix-Chamiers EUR 5 5 Samedi 22 octobre La Grange Bar – Snak Double Dutch Blues Project Du blues, swing and rock & roll venu des Pays-Bas Entrée 5 € Samedi 22 octobre La Grange Bar – Snak Double Dutch Blues Project Du blues, swing and rock & roll venu des Pays-Bas Entrée 5 € +33 6 99 43 61 99 La Grange

