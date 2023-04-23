Concert Gospel 13 rue de l’Eglise Dorlisheim Catégories d’Évènement: Bas-Rhin

Dorlisheim

Concert Gospel 13 rue de l’Eglise, 23 avril 2023, Dorlisheim. Concert de chants gospel et africains par la chorale gospel Masithi..

2023-04-23 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 . EUR.

13 rue de l’Eglise

Dorlisheim 67120 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Concert of gospel and African songs by the Masithi Gospel Choir. Concierto de gospel y canciones africanas a cargo del Masithi Gospel Choir. Konzert mit Gospel- und afrikanischen Liedern des Gospelchors Masithi. Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Office de tourisme région de Molsheim-Mutzig

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bas-Rhin, Dorlisheim Autres Lieu 13 rue de l'Eglise Adresse 13 rue de l'Eglise Ville Dorlisheim Departement Bas-Rhin Lieu Ville 13 rue de l'Eglise Dorlisheim

13 rue de l'Eglise Dorlisheim Bas-Rhin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/dorlisheim/

Concert Gospel 13 rue de l’Eglise 2023-04-23 was last modified: by Concert Gospel 13 rue de l’Eglise 13 rue de l'Eglise 23 avril 2023 13 rue de l'Eglise Dorlisheim

Dorlisheim Bas-Rhin