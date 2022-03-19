Donuts party Montboucher-sur-Jabron Montboucher-sur-Jabron Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Montboucher-sur-Jabron

Donuts party Montboucher-sur-Jabron, 19 mars 2022, Montboucher-sur-Jabron. Donuts party MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin Montboucher-sur-Jabron

2022-03-19 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-03-19 16:30:00 16:30:00 MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin

Montboucher-sur-Jabron Drôme Montboucher-sur-Jabron EUR 13 13 Tu as entre 10 et 13 ans et tu veux apprendre à faire des donuts? Ce cours est pour toi! mjc.montboucher@gmail.com +33 7 82 49 14 15 http://www.mjcmontboucher.fr/ MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin Montboucher-sur-Jabron

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-14 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Montboucher-sur-Jabron Autres Lieu Montboucher-sur-Jabron Adresse MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin Ville Montboucher-sur-Jabron lieuville MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin Montboucher-sur-Jabron Departement Drôme

Montboucher-sur-Jabron Montboucher-sur-Jabron Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/montboucher-sur-jabron/

Donuts party Montboucher-sur-Jabron 2022-03-19 was last modified: by Donuts party Montboucher-sur-Jabron Montboucher-sur-Jabron 19 mars 2022 Drôme Montboucher-sur-Jabron

Montboucher-sur-Jabron Drôme