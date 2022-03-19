Donuts party Montboucher-sur-Jabron Montboucher-sur-Jabron
Donuts party Montboucher-sur-Jabron, 19 mars 2022, Montboucher-sur-Jabron.
Donuts party MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin Montboucher-sur-Jabron
2022-03-19 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-03-19 16:30:00 16:30:00 MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin
Montboucher-sur-Jabron Drôme Montboucher-sur-Jabron
EUR 13 13
Tu as entre 10 et 13 ans et tu veux apprendre à faire des donuts? Ce cours est pour toi!
mjc.montboucher@gmail.com +33 7 82 49 14 15 http://www.mjcmontboucher.fr/
MJC Montboucher sur Jabron 325 rue Saint Martin Montboucher-sur-Jabron
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-14 par