Winterfolk Blues & Roots Festival, le dimanche 20 février à 21:00

**Donne Roberts** 2 X times Juno Award Winner, 3 times nominated. New CD Released in October 2021 **Donné Roberts** is a singer songwriter and guitarist. Donné Roberts is a passionate performer. When he hits the stage he carries with him an energy that immediately exhilarates the crowd even if they’ve never heard his music before. Donné performs mainly in Malagasy his mother tongue from his birthplace of Madagascar. Yet this never proves to be a barrier to the audience, providing living proof that music truly does transcend languages. **Donné Roberts** and his band took part in a marathon recording session for virtual Winterfolk at The Redwood Theatre. Watch this exciting performance at Winterfolk, streaming Feb. 18, 19 & 20. To view the streams, you’ll need to register at [https://www.winterfolk.com/get-stream/](https://www.winterfolk.com/get-stream/) Registration is free, with the option of making a donation to the festival. – * Un concert annoncé dans l’Agenda de **Madagascar-musiques.net** –

