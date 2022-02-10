Donné ROBERTS à Toronto (Canada) Lula Lounge, 10 février 2022, Toronto.

Lula Lounge, le jeudi 10 février à 19:00

Gather friends of family to celebrate that live music is back while enjoying Lula's tropical fusion dinner menu! **Donnè Roberts Quintet** Madagascar born, Moscow-raised and Toronto-based guitarist, singer and songwriter **Donné Roberts**, brings an exhilarating energy to any stage, performing primarily in Malagasy, his mother tongue from his birthplace of Madagascar. This concert FREE with dinner reservations. Doors open for dinner at 7pm with live music sets at 8pm and 9:30.

Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas Street West Toronto Toronto Golden Horseshoe



