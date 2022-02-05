Donné ROBERTS à Toronto (Canada) Drom Taberna, 5 février 2022, Toronto.

**Donné ROBERTS** : singer-songwriter, guitarist, music producer, music consultant, grant writer, music mentor and guitar teacher. He was born in Madagascar, raised and educated in the USSR (Russia), speaks Malagasy, Russian, French, and English. From touring as a backup singer for Ace of Base, to a stint as the first black VJ on MTV Russia, Donné has led a prolific and varied artistic life since he left his home country as a boy. He first came to wider recognition in his adopted home of Canada with the release of his albums: _**Rhythm Was Born**_, _**Internation**_, _**Onward**_ & collaboration with **African Guitar Summit**, **Okavango African Orchestra**, Amanda Martinez, Sultans of String and more. **2 times JUNO Award winner** and 3 times JUNO Award Nominee, his success led to CBC Radio asking Donné Roberts to compose the theme song for their popular morning show Fresh Air, which still runs today. » source : [**www.donneroberts.ca**](http://www.donneroberts.ca) – * Un concert annoncé dans l’Agenda de **Madagascar-musiques.net** –

« Quand Donné arrive sur scène, il porte avec lui une énergie qui anime immédiatement la foule, même s’ils n’ont jamais entendu sa musique auparavant. »

