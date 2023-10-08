MARCHE OCTOBRE ROSE Dompcevrin, 8 octobre 2023, Dompcevrin.

Dompcevrin,Meuse

Marche et VTT octobre rose. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à la ligue. Animaux acceptés.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-08 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

Dompcevrin 55300 Meuse Grand Est



Pink October walk and mountain bike. All profits will be donated to the League. Pets welcome.

Caminata de octubre rosa y paseo en bicicleta de montaña. Todos los beneficios se donarán a la liga. Se admiten mascotas.

Wandern und Mountainbiken im Rosa Oktober. Alle Gewinne werden an die Liga gespendet. Haustiere sind erlaubt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE