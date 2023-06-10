Déambulation gourmande autour de la fraise Domaine La Jousserie Cangey, 10 juin 2023, Cangey.

Cangey,Indre-et-Loire

Le 10 juin, rendez-vous à la JOUSSERIE à Cangey pour une visite de la production de fraises avec Emilie TESSIER, suivi d’une parenthèse gastronomique et gourmande autour des fraises au restaurant “Les Arpents” à Amboise.

Samedi 2023-06-10 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 . 55 EUR.

Domaine La Jousserie

Cangey 37530 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



On June 10, appointment at the JOUSSERIE in Cangey for a visit of the strawberry production with Emilie TESSIER, followed by a gastronomic and greedy parenthesis around strawberries at the restaurant « Les Arpents » in Amboise

El 10 de junio, visita a la JOUSSERIE de Cangey para conocer la producción de fresas con Emilie TESSIER, seguida de una pausa gastronómica y gourmet en torno a las fresas en el restaurante « Les Arpents » de Amboise

Am 10. Juni besuchen Sie die JOUSSERIE in Cangey, um die Erdbeerproduktion mit Emilie TESSIER zu besichtigen, gefolgt von einer gastronomischen Pause mit Erdbeeren im Restaurant Les Arpents in Amboise

