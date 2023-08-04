SOIRÉE COCHON GRILLÉ AU ROUGE GAZON EN AOÛT Domaine du Rouge Gazon Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle, 4 août 2023, Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle.

Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle,Vosges

A partir de 19h, soirée porcelet grillé à la broche, sous forme de buffet à volonté. Soirée animée par « Choupette » avec son accordéon, ambiance chaleureuse garantie. Sur réservation uniquement.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-08-04 19:00:00 fin : 2023-08-04 . 39 EUR.

Domaine du Rouge Gazon Le Rouge Gazon

Saint-Maurice-sur-Moselle 88560 Vosges Grand Est



From 7pm, a spit-roasted piglet evening, in the form of an all-you-can-eat buffet. Entertainment by « Choupette » with her accordion, warm atmosphere guaranteed. Reservations required.

A partir de las 19.00 h, velada de cochinillo asado con buffet libre. Animación a cargo de « Choupette » con su acordeón, ambiente cálido garantizado. Sólo con reserva previa.

Ab 19 Uhr, Ferkelabend vom Spieß gegrillt, in Form eines All-you-can-eat-Buffets. Der Abend wird von « Choupette » mit ihrem Akkordeon moderiert, eine gemütliche Atmosphäre ist garantiert. Nur mit Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES