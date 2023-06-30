Eysines Goes Soul Domaine du Pinsan Eysines, 30 juin 2023, Eysines.

Eysines Goes Soul Vendredi 30 juin, 18h30 Domaine du Pinsan Gratuit

Quoi de mieux pour commencer l’été qu’une soirée Soul, Blues et Groove en plein air. La Ville d’Eysines et l’association Allez Les Filles s’associent pour proposer un événement à ne pas rater.

Sur place, vous pourrez apporter votre pique-nique ou déguster les petits plats des foodtrucks et vous rafraîchir à la buvette.

Au programme de cette soirée, quatre groupes sélectionnés avec passion par Allez Les Filles et un feu d’artifice offert par la Ville d’Eysines pour clôturer le show !

Pour l’ouverture, le quartet Country Pie explore des sonorités rock’n roll blues à consommer sans modération !

S’en suit Crawfish Wallet, avec son jazz Nouvelle-Orléans.

Pour le troisième show, PM Warson va raviver la flamme Rhythm & Blues et secouer le public juste avant le lancement des feux d’artifices.

Pour finir en beauté, le groupe Quinn Deveaux nous vient tout droit des Etats-Unis pour mettre le feu à la piste de danse et clôturer cette belle soirée sur des rythmes soul and blues !

2023-06-30T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-30T23:59:00+02:00

