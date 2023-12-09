[Concert] Christian Leclercq Domaine des Roches Dieppe
Dieppe,Seine-Maritime
Christian Leclercq est un artisan de la chanson française, venez le découvrir au Domaine des Roches !
Restauration légère à partir de 19h – Concert à 20h
Participation au chapeau.
Domaine des Roches
Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Christian Leclercq is a craftsman of French song, and you’re invited to discover him at Domaine des Roches!
Light refreshments from 7pm ? Concert at 8pm
Participation by hat
Christian Leclercq es un maestro de la chanson francesa. ¡Venga a descubrirlo al Domaine des Roches!
Refrigerio a partir de las 19:00 ? Concierto a las 20:00
Participación con sombrero
Christian Leclercq ist ein Handwerker des französischen Chansons. Entdecken Sie ihn in der Domaine des Roches!
Leichte Verpflegung ab 19 Uhr ? Konzert um 20 Uhr ?
Teilnahme mit Hut
