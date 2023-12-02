[Marché de Noël] Domaine des Roches Dieppe, 2 décembre 2023, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Le Domaine des Roches vous organise un très beau marché de Noël avec de nombreuses animations, exposants et une tombola. Endroit idéal pour passer un agréable moment en famille et faire vos emplètes pour les fêtes de fin d’année.

Au programme :

Samedi 2 décembre :

– 14h30 : Atelier de peinture sur pots de fleurs avec Catherine (participation de 8€)

– 15h30 : Lectures par Marie Christine Dauner « Mme Prout », » I minuscule » et « La belle ombrelle et le parapluie noir »

– 16h30 : Lecture par Hélène Bracq

– 18h : Spectacle de feu Tanguy Circo

– 19h : Restauration légère

– 20h : Concert

Dimanche 3 décembre :

– 14h30 : Atelier de peinture sur pots de fleurs avec Catherine (participation de 8€)

– 16h : Spectacle de cirque avec Tanguy Circo.

Samedi 2023-12-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

Domaine des Roches

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Domaine des Roches organizes a beautiful Christmas market with lots of entertainment, exhibitors and a tombola. It’s the perfect place to spend some quality time with the family, and to stock up for the festive season.

On the program

Saturday, December 2 :

– 2.30pm: Flower pot painting workshop with Catherine (8? participation)

– 3:30pm: Readings by Marie Christine Dauner « Mme Prout », « I minuscule » and « La belle ombrelle et le parapluie noir »

– 4:30pm: Reading by Hélène Bracq

– 6pm: Fire show by Tanguy Circo

– 7pm: Light refreshments

– 8pm: Concert

Sunday December 3 :

– 2:30pm: Flowerpot painting workshop with Catherine (8? participation)

– 4pm: Circus show with Tanguy Circo

El Domaine des Roches organiza un magnífico mercado navideño con numerosos espectáculos, expositores y una tómbola. Es el lugar perfecto para pasar un buen rato en familia y hacer las compras navideñas.

En el programa:

Sábado 2 de diciembre:

– 14.30 h: Taller de pintura de macetas con Catherine (8? entrada)

– 15.30 h: Lecturas de Marie Christine Dauner « Mme Prout », « I minuscule » y « La belle ombrelle et le parapluie noir »

– 16.30 h: Lectura de Hélène Bracq

– 18.00 h: Espectáculo de fuego de Tanguy Circo

– 19.00 h: Refrigerio

– 20.00 h: Concierto

Domingo 3 de diciembre :

– 14.30 h: Taller de pintura de macetas con Catherine (participación de 8 personas y media)

– 16h: Espectáculo de circo con Tanguy Circo

Die Domaine des Roches organisiert einen wunderschönen Weihnachtsmarkt mit zahlreichen Animationen, Ausstellern und einer Tombola. Ein idealer Ort, um einen angenehmen Moment mit der Familie zu verbringen und Ihre Einkäufe für die Weihnachtsfeiertage zu tätigen.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Samstag, 2. Dezember :

– 14:30 Uhr: Workshop mit Catherine zum Bemalen von Blumentöpfen (Teilnahme: 8?)

– 15.30 Uhr: Lesungen von Marie Christine Dauner « Mme Prout », « I minuscule » und « La belle ombrelle et le parapluie noir »

– 16.30 Uhr: Lesung von Hélène Bracq

– 18 Uhr: Feuershow von Tanguy Circo

– 19 Uhr: Leichte Verpflegung

– 20 Uhr: Konzert

Sonntag, 3. Dezember :

– 14:30 Uhr: Workshop mit Catherine zum Bemalen von Blumentöpfen (Teilnahme: 8 ?)

– 16 Uhr: Zirkusvorstellung mit Tanguy Circo

