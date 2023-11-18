[Concert] Quentin Dézérald Domaine des Roches Dieppe, 18 novembre 2023, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Quentin Dézérald est un artisan de la chanson française, inspiré par la folk anglaise et la vieille chanson française. Sa voix de ténor est douce et apaisante, et ses mélodies folks sont légères et pleines d’entrain.

Restauration légère à partir de 19h – Concert à 20h

Participation au chapeau.

Domaine des Roches

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Quentin Dézérald is a craftsman of French song, inspired by English folk and old French chanson. His tenor voice is soft and soothing, and his folk melodies are light and lively.

Light refreshments from 7pm ? Concert at 8pm

Participation by hat

Quentin Dézérald es un artesano de la canción francesa, inspirado en el folk inglés y la antigua chanson francesa. Su voz de tenor es suave y tranquilizadora, y sus melodías folclóricas son ligeras y animadas.

Refrigerio a partir de las 19.00 horas ? Concierto a las 20:00

Participación con sombrero

Quentin Dézérald ist ein Handwerker des französischen Chansons, der von englischem Folk und alten französischen Liedern inspiriert wurde. Seine Tenorstimme ist sanft und beruhigend, und seine Folk-Melodien sind leicht und schwungvoll.

Leichte Verpflegung ab 19 Uhr ? Konzert um 20 Uhr ?

Teilnahme mit Hut

