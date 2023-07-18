Concert « Earth Wind & Fire Expérience by Al Mckay Domaine des lugées Arès, 18 juillet 2023, Arès.

Arès,Gironde

Groupe mythique des années 70, Earth Wind & Fire a usé les semelles d’au moins deux générations de funkateers avec une rafale de tubes fusionnant de façon inédite soul, jazz, pop et rythmes africains, produisant une dico sophistiquée et universelle.

Earth Wind & Fire Expérience by Al Mckay est pour sûr,l’événement de l’été à ne pas manquer sur le Bassin d’Arcachon !

Tout public – Tarif unique : 25 €

Placement libre et debout, spectacle en plein air.

Billeterie en ligne sur:

www.espacebremontier-ares.fr.

2023-07-18 fin : 2023-07-18 22:00:00. .

Domaine des lugées

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A legendary band from the 70s, Earth Wind & Fire wore out the soles of at least two generations of funkateers with a flurry of hits fusing soul, jazz, pop and African rhythms in an unprecedented way, producing a sophisticated and universal dico.

Earth Wind & Fire Expérience by Al Mckay is sure to be the must-see summer event on the Bassin d’Arcachon!

Open to all – Price: 25?

Free standing room, open-air show.

Online ticketing at:

www.espacebremontier-ares.fr

Earth Wind & Fire, banda legendaria de los años 70, hizo vibrar a al menos dos generaciones de funkateers con una avalancha de éxitos que fusionaban de forma inédita soul, jazz, pop y ritmos africanos, produciendo un sonido sofisticado y universal.

Earth Wind & Fire Expérience by Al Mckay será sin duda la cita ineludible del verano en la bahía de Arcachon

Abierto a todos – Precio: 25?

Sala libre, espectáculo al aire libre.

Venta de entradas en línea en:

www.espacebremontier-ares.fr

Earth Wind & Fire, die legendäre Band der 70er Jahre, hat mindestens zwei Generationen von Funkateers mit einer Flut von Hits beglückt, die Soul, Jazz, Pop und afrikanische Rhythmen auf neue Weise miteinander verschmelzen und einen anspruchsvollen und universellen Dico hervorbringen.

Earth Wind & Fire Expérience by Al Mckay ist mit Sicherheit das Ereignis des Sommers, das man am Bassin d’Arcachon nicht verpassen darf!

Für alle Altersgruppen – Einheitspreis: 25 ?

Freie Platzwahl und Stehplätze, Aufführung unter freiem Himmel.

Online-Ticketverkauf unter:

www.espacebremontier-ares.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT Arès