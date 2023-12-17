Initiation danse et bal trad Domaine de Séguéla Porte-du-Quercy, 4 décembre 2023, Porte-du-Quercy.

Porte-du-Quercy,Lot

Initiation danse puis bal trad « OcChaâbi » avec le groupe Mosaïca.

Info et réservation par téléphone..

2023-12-17 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 16:00:00. .

Domaine de Séguéla

Porte-du-Quercy 46800 Lot Occitanie



Introduction to dancing, followed by an « OcChaâbi » trad dance with the Mosaïca group.

Info and booking by phone.

Iniciación a la danza, seguida de una danza tradicional « OcChaâbi » con el grupo Mosaïca.

Información y reservas por teléfono.

Tanzeinführung und anschließend Trad-Ball « OcChaâbi » mit der Gruppe Mosaïca.

Info und Reservierung per Telefon.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot