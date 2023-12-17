Initiation danse et bal trad Domaine de Séguéla Porte-du-Quercy
Catégories d’Évènement:
Initiation danse et bal trad Domaine de Séguéla Porte-du-Quercy, 4 décembre 2023, Porte-du-Quercy.
Porte-du-Quercy,Lot
Initiation danse puis bal trad « OcChaâbi » avec le groupe Mosaïca.
Info et réservation par téléphone..
2023-12-17 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 16:00:00. .
Domaine de Séguéla
Porte-du-Quercy 46800 Lot Occitanie
Introduction to dancing, followed by an « OcChaâbi » trad dance with the Mosaïca group.
Info and booking by phone.
Iniciación a la danza, seguida de una danza tradicional « OcChaâbi » con el grupo Mosaïca.
Información y reservas por teléfono.
Tanzeinführung und anschließend Trad-Ball « OcChaâbi » mit der Gruppe Mosaïca.
Info und Reservierung per Telefon.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot