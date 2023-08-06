Concert Domaine de Pan St lyphard, 6 août 2023, St lyphard.

Concert Dimanche 6 août, 12h00 Domaine de Pan Participation: 39, Participation: 19, Participation: 10

Précisez dans l’espace commentaire de votre réservation si vous souhaitez participer à l’activité.

Pour la réservation de l’activité sans le brunch, veuillez contacter le Domaine de Pan par téléphone.

Domaine de Pan Le Nézyl 44410 St lyphard St lyphard 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 53 35 50 30 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.thefork.fr/restaurant/lomar-r734202/menu »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/concert-st-lyphard-1.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-06T12:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-06T14:00:00+02:00

