MARCHÉ DE NOËL AU CHÂTEAU DE MALMONT Domaine de Malmont Villeneuvette, 1 décembre 2023, Villeneuvette.

Villeneuvette,Hérault

Au programme : marché artisanal (producteurs et créateurs locaux), rencontre avec le père noël, balade en calèche autour des vignes*, balade à dos d’ânes, pause gourmande (crêpes, vin chaud et bien d’autres gourmandises…). En résumé, diverses animations pour petits et grands. Restauration possible sur place le Samedi midi, le Samedi soir ainsi que le Dimanche midi. Entrée et tombola gratuites..

2023-12-16 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 18:00:00. .

Domaine de Malmont

Villeneuvette 34800 Hérault Occitanie



On the program: craft market (local producers and creators), meeting with Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage ride around the vineyards*, donkey ride, gourmet break (crêpes, mulled wine and many other delicacies…). In short, a variety of events for young and old. Catering available on site Saturday lunchtime, Saturday evening and Sunday lunchtime. Free admission and tombola.

En el programa: mercado de artesanía (productores y diseñadores locales), encuentro con Papá Noel, paseo en coche de caballos por los viñedos*, paseo en burro, pausa gastronómica (crêpes, vino caliente y muchas otras delicias…). En resumen, un amplio abanico de actividades para todas las edades. Restauración in situ el sábado al mediodía, el sábado por la noche y el domingo al mediodía. Entrada gratuita y tómbola.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Kunsthandwerkermarkt (lokale Produzenten und Designer), Treffen mit dem Weihnachtsmann, Kutschenfahrt um die Weinberge*, Eselreiten, Schlemmerpause (Crêpes, Glühwein und viele andere Leckereien…). Kurzum, verschiedene Animationen für Groß und Klein. Verpflegung vor Ort am Samstagmittag, Samstagabend und Sonntagmittag. Kostenloser Eintritt und Tombola.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS