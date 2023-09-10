SOIRÉE OPÉRA LES NOCES DE FIGARO DE MOZART Domaine de la Tour RD609 Nébian, 10 septembre 2023, Nébian.

Nébian,Hérault

Une folle journée, certes, mais follement joyeuse, ébouriffante, pleine d’intrigues et de rebondissements, pour finir dans la liesse générale ! La Soprano Michèle Mastrani, qui est une habituée des lieux en tant que récitaliste, vous présentera sa vision de l’œuvre, dans une version épurée et originale, avec la participation exceptionnelle du grand baryton Nicolas Rivenq dans le rôle du Comte..

2023-09-10 18:00:00 fin : 2023-09-10 . EUR.

Domaine de la Tour

RD609

Nébian 34800 Hérault Occitanie



It’s a crazy day, but a wildly joyful one, full of intrigue and twists and turns, ending in general jubilation! Soprano Michèle Mastrani, a regular recitalist here, will present her vision of the work, in a refined and original version, with the exceptional participation of the great baritone Nicolas Rivenq in the role of the Count.

Es una jornada loca, pero salvajemente alegre, llena de intrigas y giros, ¡que termina en júbilo! La soprano Michèle Mastrani, habitual aquí como recitalista, presentará su visión de la obra en una versión refinada y original, con la participación excepcional del gran barítono Nicolas Rivenq en el papel del Conde.

Ein verrückter Tag, gewiss, aber wahnsinnig fröhlich, haarsträubend, voller Intrigen und Wendungen, um schließlich in allgemeiner Freude zu enden! Die Sopranistin Michèle Mastrani, die als Rezitatorin hier zu Hause ist, wird Ihnen ihre Sicht des Werkes in einer schlichten und originellen Version präsentieren, mit der außergewöhnlichen Beteiligung des großen Baritons Nicolas Rivenq in der Rolle des Grafen.

