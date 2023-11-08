BIENNALE DES ARTS DE LA SCÈNE EN MÉDITERRANÉE Domaine de Grammont Montpellier, 8 novembre 2023, Montpellier.

La Méditerranée peut aujourd’hui, comme à son heure la Palestine pour Mahmoud Darwich, valoir pour nous comme métaphore. C’est un nom sans drapeau. C’est la concentration, à échelle réduite, de tant de frontières et de dialectes, de fractures ouvertes sur les routes du commerce, de la guerre et du tourisme..

Domaine de Grammont

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Today, the Mediterranean can serve as a metaphor for us, just as Palestine did for Mahmoud Darwich. It is a name without a flag. It is the concentration, on a reduced scale, of so many frontiers and dialects, of open fractures on the routes of trade, war and tourism.

El Mediterráneo puede servirnos hoy de metáfora, como Palestina lo fue para Mahmud Darwich. Es un nombre sin bandera. Es la concentración, a escala reducida, de tantas fronteras y dialectos, de fracturas abiertas en las rutas del comercio, la guerra y el turismo.

Das Mittelmeer kann heute, wie seinerzeit Palästina für Mahmoud Darwich, als Metapher für uns gelten. Es ist ein Name ohne Flagge. Es ist die Konzentration von so vielen Grenzen und Dialekten auf kleinstem Raum, von Brüchen, die sich auf den Handels-, Kriegs- und Tourismusrouten auftun.

