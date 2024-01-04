Un Noël chez George Sand raconté aux enfants Domaine de George Sand Nohant-Vic, 1 décembre 2023, Nohant-Vic.

Nohant-Vic,Indre

Traditions, légendes et festivités, vous saurez tout sur la manière dont George Sand fêtait Noël à Nohant.. Familles

2024-01-04 fin : 2024-01-05 . 6 EUR.

Domaine de George Sand

Nohant-Vic 36400 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Traditions, legends and festivities – find out all about how George Sand celebrated Christmas in Nohant.

Tradiciones, leyendas y fiestas: descubre cómo celebraba George Sand la Navidad en Nohant.

Traditionen, Legenden und Festlichkeiten – hier erfahren Sie alles darüber, wie George Sand Weihnachten in Nohant feierte.

