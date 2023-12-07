CONCERT EXCEPTIONNEL GOSPEL HERITAGE AU CHÂTEAU LAURENS Domaine de Belle Isle Avenue Raymond Pitet Agde, 7 décembre 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Le Château Laurens ouvre ses portes pour un concert exceptionnel de gospel..

2023-12-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-07 22:00:00. .

Domaine de Belle Isle

Avenue Raymond Pitet

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Château Laurens opens its doors for an exceptional gospel concert.

Château Laurens abre sus puertas a un excepcional concierto de gospel.

Das Château Laurens öffnet seine Pforten für ein außergewöhnliches Gospelkonzert.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE