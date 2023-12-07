CONCERT EXCEPTIONNEL GOSPEL HERITAGE AU CHÂTEAU LAURENS Domaine de Belle Isle Avenue Raymond Pitet Agde
CONCERT EXCEPTIONNEL GOSPEL HERITAGE AU CHÂTEAU LAURENS Domaine de Belle Isle Avenue Raymond Pitet Agde, 7 décembre 2023, Agde.
Agde,Hérault
Le Château Laurens ouvre ses portes pour un concert exceptionnel de gospel..
2023-12-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-07 22:00:00. .
Domaine de Belle Isle
Avenue Raymond Pitet
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
Château Laurens opens its doors for an exceptional gospel concert.
Château Laurens abre sus puertas a un excepcional concierto de gospel.
Das Château Laurens öffnet seine Pforten für ein außergewöhnliches Gospelkonzert.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE