Dole The Must-Haves, 18 juillet 2022, .

Dole The Must-Haves

2022-07-18 – 2022-07-18

EUR 7 7 Let us tell you about the history of Dole, the former capital of the County of Burgundy. Accompanied by a guide, discover the emblematic places and monuments of this imposing safeguarded sector: the Tanneurs quarter, the Hôtel-Dieu, the Notre-Dame Collegiate Church, the heart of the town… Fall under the charm of the town and grasp the essence of it during this walk in which the history of Dole will be presented to you. Visite en anglais

Let us tell you about the history of Dole, the former capital of the County of Burgundy. Accompanied by a guide, discover the emblematic places and monuments of this imposing safeguarded sector: the Tanneurs quarter, the Hôtel-Dieu, the Notre-Dame Collegiate Church, the heart of the town… Fall under the charm of the town and grasp the essence of it during this walk in which the history of Dole will be presented to you. Visite en anglais

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-12 par