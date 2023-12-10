Judo : Tournoi des Petits Tigres au dojo municipal Dojo municipal Amilly Catégories d’Évènement: Amilly

Judo : Tournoi des Petits Tigres au dojo municipal

Dimanche 10 décembre, 09h00

Venez assister au 1er Tournoi des Petits Tigres (8/10 ans) au dojo municipal de 9h00 à 12h00.

Dojo municipal
210 rue de couleuvreux 45200 amilly
Amilly 45200 Loiret
Centre-Val de Loire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-10T09:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T12:00:00+01:00

