Introduction to EMBA – Emerging Leaders Track
HEC Paris in Qatar
Doha, mardi 23 janvier 2024

https://page.hec.edu/23January-OnlineInfoSession_01-RegistrationPage.html

With Professor and Alumni Perspectives

Join us online to get an insightful overview of the journey at HEC Paris in Qatar. You will learn more about the program structure, the core values and the application process as well as getting our Alumni perspectives.

Towards the end of the session, our Recruitment team will answer all your questions.

Date: Tuesday January 23, 2024

Time: 17:30 – 18:15 (Doha Time)

Location: Online

Upon registration, you will receive an email confirmation to your attendance with a link to join the session.

HEC Paris in Qatar Msheireb Downtown, Doha مشيرب قلب الدوحة Doha