Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Introduction to EMBA – Emerging Leaders Track HEC Paris in Qatar Doha

Catégorie d’Évènement:
Introduction to EMBA - Emerging Leaders Track HEC Paris in Qatar Doha

Introduction to EMBA – Emerging Leaders Track HEC Paris in Qatar Doha, mardi 23 janvier 2024.

Introduction to EMBA – Emerging Leaders Track HEC Paris in Qatar Doha Mardi 23 janvier, 17h30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2024-01-23 17:30
Fin : 2024-01-23 18:15

Introduction to EMBA – Emerging Leaders Track Mardi 23 janvier, 17h30 1
https://page.hec.edu/23January-OnlineInfoSession_01-RegistrationPage.html

With Professor and Alumni Perspectives
Join us online to get an insightful overview of the journey at HEC Paris in Qatar. You will learn more about the program structure, the core values and the application process as well as getting our Alumni perspectives.
Towards the end of the session, our Recruitment team will answer all your questions.

Date: Tuesday January 23, 2024
Time: 17:30 – 18:15 (Doha Time)

Location: Online

Upon registration, you will receive an email confirmation to your attendance with a link to join the session.

HEC Paris in Qatar Msheireb Downtown, Doha مشيرب قلب الدوحة Doha

Détails

Date :
23 janvier 2024
Catégorie d’Évènement:
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
HEC Paris in Qatar
Adresse
Msheireb Downtown, Doha
Ville
Doha
Lieu Ville
HEC Paris in Qatar Doha
Latitude
25.286442
Longitude
51.526719
latitude longitude
25.286442;51.526719

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099