Dealmaking Across Cultures: Are There Universal Rules in Negotiation? HEC Paris in Qatar Doha, 13 décembre 2023, Doha.

Dealmaking Across Cultures: Are There Universal Rules in Negotiation? HEC Paris in Qatar Doha Mercredi 13 décembre, 18h00

2023-12-13 18:00 Dealmaking Across Cultures: Are There Universal Rules in Negotiation? Mercredi 13 décembre, 18h00 1

https://page.hec.edu/131223-DealmakingAcrossCulturesAreThereUniversalRulesinNegotiation_01-Registrationpage.html

Missed it last year? Back by popular demand, we’re thrilled to announce the return of the much-requested masterclass presented by the professor.

Cross-cultural negotiation is increasingly common in today’s globalized world. The challenges of making deals with counterparts from different cultures are not exclusive to international negotiation: even within a country, bargaining often occurs between parties with distinct negotiation styles or coming from diverse subcultures. Qatar is a case-in-point with over 80% of expats in its population. In this session, participants will go through a simple, live negotiation exercise that will then be used to introduce key universal principles in negotiation that hold true across cultures. After the negotiation debrief, we will discuss basic do’s and dont’s in cross-cultural negotiation – and the intricacies of identifying local versus global rules in deal making.

HEC Paris in Qatar Msheireb Downtown, Doha مشيرب قلب الدوحة Doha