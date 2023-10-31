MASTERCLASS « The Future of Growth » HEC Paris in Qatar Doha, 31 octobre 2023 18:00, Doha.

Is growth in the world accelerating or will it find a barrier that will lead to stagnation? Will energy become obsolete? Could a change in our energy sources change the geographical distribution of economic activity around the globe? If so, which areas would benefit and which areas would lose? How will AI change the landscape of our labor market? Will it increase labor demand or lead to a dystopian future? The changes over the next few decades will shape the landscape of the next century. In this class we will share the academic thinking on these challenging questions. As Logan Roy says in the popular series Succession: « You ask me about the future? The only real thing is the future. The past? The past is just a bunch of stories ».

HEC Paris in Qatar Msheireb Downtown, Doha مشيرب قلب الدوحة Doha