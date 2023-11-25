Sauvage Birthday dock des suds Marseille, 25 novembre 2023, Marseille.

Sauvage Birthday Samedi 25 novembre, 23h45 dock des suds De 10 à 25€ uniquement en pré-vente

Birthday / 2 ans

25.11.23 – 23:45 > 08:00

DOCK DES SUDS

PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE

Billetterie : https://tinyurl.com/yshfzzdb

Deux piges ça cavale.

Comme un Y sur la corniche.

Un pogo dans le virage sud.

Ambiance brutale…

L’autre hurle « mouille le maillot ou casse toi ! », c’est l’ambiance scandale.

Deux ans de batailles sur le dancefloor,

Ça cogne.

Ça se défoule sec ça groove et ça grogne.

Deux scènes fusions, huit heures de chocs.

Le temps s’étire, ça transpire.

Dans l’obscurité la nuit nous chuchote,

« Les kicks palpitent, ils calcinent ».

Pour celles et ceux qui dans l’ombre tracent,

dans les ténèbres trouvent leur place.

SAUVAGE Birthday / 2 ans…

◊ LINE UP

● STAGE 01 // LA CAGE

+ Techno / Trance / Rave / Hardcore

> FILANTE

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/filantemozza

> LÄUFF

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/laeuff

> FUNK TRIBU

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/funktribumusic

> XIA

Sc :https://soundcloud.com/xiamusiccc

> SOUTHFRAP ALLIANCE

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/southfrapalliance

● STAGE 02 // LA JUNGLE

+ Grime / Bass music / UK Rave

> ZERO DAY

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/dayzeroexploit

> KEUJ

Ig : https://www.instagram.com/keuj______/

> FLORE

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/flore

> APOCALYPSE NAO

Sc : https://soundcloud.com/apocalypsenao

◊ INFORMATIONS

◦ VESTIAIRE 2€ : Cash/CB

◦ CONSOMMATIONS AU BAR

Deux options pour consommer au bar :

– Acheter en caisse des jetons qui vous serviront ensuite à payer vos consommations

– Ou payer directement en CB au comptoir

La liberté d’être, de vivre, de faire de chacun.e d’entre vous est au cœur du projet Animals Industry… LA NUIT, c’est un instant qui nous appartient, que nous partageons ensemble avec une énergie qui lui est propre, L’énergie d’une légion déterminée qui vibre en rythme durant des heures et sans interruptions.

Alors la nuit, sur le trajet, sur le dancefloor, on veille sur ses voisin.e.s, on protège à sa manière le monde de la nuit et la liberté de chacun.e !

Pour une soirée plus safe, nous avons mis en place plusieurs actions :

▌ BRIGADE DE L’AMOUR

> Lutte contre les violences sexistes, sexuelles, et tout type de discrimination

> Disponible à n’importe quel moment dans l’espace SAFER !

> Maraudes toute la soirée NON STOP

▌ SAFER & CHILL ZONE

> Espace repos

> Située en intérieur

> Prise en charge immédiate du public

> Ouverte toute la soirée

> Point de ralliement de la BRIGADE

▌ Stand RDR

> Sensibilisation

> Prévention des risques

> Informations

> Prise en charge

> Réassurance

> Distribution de bouchons d’oreilles, préservatifs, produits hygiéniques roule ta paille, etc…

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

