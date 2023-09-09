SAUVAGE acte.007 dock des suds Marseille, 9 septembre 2023, Marseille.

SAUVAGE acte.007 Samedi 9 septembre, 23h45 dock des suds De 10 à 23€ en pré-vente

acte.007 / 2 scènes

09.09.23 – 23:45 > 08:00

,

DOCK DES SUDS

——————

PAS DE BILLETTERIE SUR PLACE

Billetterie : https://tinyurl.com/267bf66d

——————

La meute a brisé ses chaînes. De nouveau lâchée dans les rues de la ville, elle emporte tout sur son passage et commence à préparer une sauvagerie hors norme. On entend au loin des vrombissements venir tout droit des Docks, des vibrations qui traversent le corps et l’âme. L’échauffement a déjà commencé, la nuit sera brutale, nous serons tous ensemble, SAUVAGE…

Une nuit entière pour les égaré.e.s, les désaxé.e.s, celles et ceux qui dans les ténèbres trouvent leur place.

——————

◊ LINE UP

——————

● « »

– Techno

– Techno / Trance

https://soundcloud.com/yenkov

̀

– Hardgroove / Techno

https://soundcloud.com/feliciemusic

– Emo Rave / Techno

https://soundcloud.com/vost-adm

– Hardcore / Trance

https://soundcloud.com/garlabanklubmuzikk

● ̀ « »

– Jungle Footwork / UK Rave / Ghetto Tech

– UK Rave / Jungle / Speed Garage / Donk

https://soundcloud.com/werobrave

– UK Bass Music / UK Rave

https://soundcloud.com/vanda-forte

– UK Bass Music / Jungle / Footwork

https://soundcloud.com/keu_j

——————

◊ INFORMATIONS

——————

◦ VESTIAIRE 2€ : Cash/CB

◦ CONSOMMATIONS AU BAR

Deux options pour consommer au bar :

– Acheter en caisse des jetons qui vous serviront ensuite à payer vos consommations

– Ou payer directement en CB au comptoir

▌ BRIGADE DE L’AMOUR

> Disponible à n’importe quel moment !

> Contact direct avec vous via l’application SAFER

> Maraudes toute la soirée NON STOP

> Reconnaissable grâce à ses gilets jaunes, lampes torches et brassards.

> Distribution de bouchons d’oreilles, préservatifs, roule ta paille, etc…

▌ SAFE ZONE

> Située en extérieur (container signalisé)

> Prise en charge immédiate du public

> Ouverte toute la soirée

> Point de ralliement de la BRIGADE

> Distribution de bouchons d’oreilles, préservatifs, roule ta paille, etc…

▌ Application « SAFER » (gratuite)

> Localisation d’alertes en temps réel

> Contact direct avec la Brigade de surveillance

> Intervention IMMÉDIATE de la Brigade sur site

> Dispo sur espace-safer.com/appli

▌ Stand RDR

> Sensibilisation

> Prévention des risques

> Informations

> Prise en charge

▌ CHILL ZONE

_____________________________________________________________

