Antidote #1 dock des suds, 11 mars 2023, Marseille.

Pour la première fois au Dock des Suds, lieu emblématique de l’électro à Marseille.

à le plaisir de vous présenter « ✚ ℕ Ø « , une soirée 100% [TECHNO / HARD TECHNO]

Préparez vos meilleures lunettes de vitesse et venez contracter tous vos muscles.

Nico Moreno sera là pour martyriser vos corps lors d’un set special de 1h30.

Il sera accompagné de Lokier, diffuseuse de techno bien lourde.

Les collectifs Ph4, Omerta et Disconnected porterons l’étendard du Made In Marseille !

Antidote est la médication qu’il te faut pour te rendre heureux(se)

– – ✚ ℕ Ø

► TICKETS : https://bit.ly/3ie7Ubg

► Fermeture billetterie et entrée à 03h00

► NICO MORENO ⇢ https://soundcloud.com/nicomorenomusic

► LOKIER ⇢ https://soundcloud.com/lokier

► EVÄNDER (Omerta) ⇢ https://soundcloud.com/evandermsc

► BENZO (PH4) ⇢ https://soundcloud.com/user-821846322

► ED SIRAT (Disconnected) ⇢ https://on.soundcloud.com/Y9zXr

⇒ https://bit.ly/3ie7Ubg

⇒ Ouverture des portes à 23h00

⇒ Fin de soirée à 06h00

⇒ Fermeture billetterie et entrée à 03h00

⇒ CB et liquide accepté au bar

⇒ Safe zone + chill out

⇒ Brigade safe

⇒ Bar à eau

